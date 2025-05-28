Diddy Trial: Stylist Deonte Nash Confirms Cassie Ventura's Testimony

- Watch Live
Government witness Deonte Nash, who styled both Sean Combs and Cassie Ventura, takes the stand in Diddy's federal trial, corroborating Ventura's testimony, saying he witnessed the abuse described by Ventura. (5/28/25) MORE
