Ex-Diddy Aide Recalls Bizarre, Humiliating Errands, 'Freak-Off' Prep

Ex-employee George Kaplan says Diddy berated him for buying 2 half-gallons of BP free water instead of 1 as demanded. Kaplan also claims he prepped rooms with drugs, Astroglide, and liquor for "freak-offs," then cleaned up perfectly after. (5/21/25) MORE