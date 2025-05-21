Ex-Diddy Aide Recalls Bizarre, Humiliating Errands, 'Freak-Off' Prep

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Ex-employee George Kaplan says Diddy berated him for buying 2 half-gallons of BP free water instead of 1 as demanded. Kaplan also claims he prepped rooms with drugs, Astroglide, and liquor for "freak-offs," then cleaned up perfectly after. (5/21/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?