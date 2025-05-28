Celebrity Stylist Deonte Nash: I Saw Diddy Pick Cassie Up By Her Hair

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- License Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- License Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Sean "Diddy" Combs' former stylist, Deonte Nash, detailed abuse he saw Cassie Ventura suffer at the hands of Diddy. Nash said Cassie confided in him about the "freak-offs," and recalled that she carried a black duffel bag full of sex toys. (5/28/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?