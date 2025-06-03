'Mia' Reveals Why Her Instagram Only Showed Diddy’s Best Moments

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- License Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- License Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
When asked why she only posted the good times with Diddy on Instagram, "Mia" said she was only presenting her "highlight reel." Using AI, Court TV offers the chance to listen to a reenactment of proceedings in Diddy's sex trafficking trial. (6/2/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?