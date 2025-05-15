Hotel Security Guard Says Diddy Tried to Bribe Him After Attacking Cassie

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Israel Florez, who was working hotel security during the 2016 incident involving Diddy and Cassie Ventura, testified about responding to their room. Using AI, Court TV offers the chance to listen to a reenactment of testimony in Diddy's trial. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?