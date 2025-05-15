Hotel Security Guard Says Diddy Tried to Bribe Him After Attacking Cassie

Israel Florez, who was working hotel security during the 2016 incident involving Diddy and Cassie Ventura, testified about responding to their room. Using AI, Court TV offers the chance to listen to a reenactment of testimony in Diddy's trial. MORE

