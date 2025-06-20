‘Freak off’ videos, juror dismissed & vertigo: Week 6 in Diddy’s trial

NEW YORK (Court TV) — Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial may’ve taken a backseat to a high-profile verdict in Massachusetts, but a shortened week brought heightened drama as the prosecution nears the end of its case.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces at least 15 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

Juror #6 dismissed

Judge Arun Subramanian dismissed Juror #6, over the defense’s objections, for his “lack of candor” after giving inconsistent statements about where and with whom he lives. The judge said he took the weekend to consider the defense’s arguments opposing the dismissal and their request to question the juror before dismissing him. Judge Subramanian said further questioning would be inappropriate and offer the juror another chance to “shade” his answers to stay on the jury.

Jury shown actual video of “freak offs” for the first time

Jurors were shown actual videos for the first time of “freak offs” involving Cassie Ventura. The jury was shown nearly 20 minutes of explicit video recordings of sex marathons from 2012 and 2014 as a defense lawyer cross-examined a law enforcement agent about the tapes.

Evidence from Diddy’s “right-hand woman”

The jury heard about exhibits, texts and audio gathered from Kristina Khorram’s phone, who has been described as Comb’s “right-hand woman,” and her involvement and any knowledge she may have had about what was going on behind closed doors.

Juror’s vertigo ends day before it began

No testimony was heard Wednesday after the judge announced that a juror’s partner had contacted the court and said the juror experienced vertigo-like symptoms of dizziness on their way to the courthouse and turned around and went home. “I don’t think we can proceed today,” the judge said. The trial was also paused on Thursday for the Juneteenth holiday.

Brendan Paul says mission was to make Diddy happy

Diddy’s former personal assistant, Brendan Paul, testified his job was to make sure the music mogul was happy at all times. Paul also testified that Combs compared his staff to SEAL Team 6.