Cassie Testifies About Recovering From 'Freak Offs' in Diddy's Trial

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Cassie Ventura testified at Diddy's trial that in order to recover from the "freak offs," she took IV fluids, got massages and had a chef cook her meals. Cassie also said she developed an opioid addiction after using them as a coping mechanism. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?