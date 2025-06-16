VPI Special Report GFX

Diddy Jury Sees Cassie Text: 'No One Deserves Being Dragged By Their Hair'

Jurors saw a text from Cassie to Diddy's ex-staff chief, Kristina Khorram, about Diddy's violent tendencies. It said: "No one deserves being dragged by their hair." They also saw texts between Khorram, Diddy and "Jane" about hotel damage. (6/16/25) MORE

