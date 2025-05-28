Capricorn Clark: Diddy Threatened to Kill Me Over My Ties to Suge Knight

Ex-assistant Capricorn Clark said Diddy threatened to kill her when he learned she once worked for Suge Knight. Using AI, Court TV offers the chance to listen to a reenactment of proceedings in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial. (5/27/25) MORE

AI Reenactment, Celebrities on Trial, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Graphic image featuring a transcript of part of court testimony

Capricorn Clark: Diddy Threatened to Kill Me Over My Ties to Suge Knight

Graphic image depicting images and a quote of courtroom testimony

Kid Cudi: Cassie Was 'Nervous, Scared' When Diddy Found Out About Us

gfx of a transcript of court testimony

Ex-Assistant: I Picked Up Drugs for Diddy, Including MDMA

ai voice reenactment of Diddy trial testimony

Cassie Ventura's Mother: My Daughter Told Me Her Bruises Were From Diddy

Graphic image with the words of someone's testimony on-screen

Dawn Richard: Diddy Would Beat Cassie Ventura if She Defended Herself

dawn richard testimony

Dawn Richard Describes Witnessing Diddy Punch Cassie Ventura

graphic with text from ai transcript

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Cassie Describes Painful UTIs, Abuse and 'Freak Offs'

gfx images of Cassie and Diddy with text of their conversation on display

Cassie Texted Diddy After Hotel Assault: 'I Have a Black Eye and a Fat Lip'

israel florez ai testimony

Hotel Security Guard Says Diddy Tried to Bribe Him After Attacking Cassie

daniel phillip ai testimony

Escort Daniel Phillip Says He Witnessed Diddy Abuse Cassie Ventura

graphic with text

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Opening Statements

MORE VIDEOS