Capricorn Clark: Diddy Threatened to Kill Me Over My Ties to Suge Knight

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Ex-assistant Capricorn Clark said Diddy threatened to kill her when he learned she once worked for Suge Knight. Using AI, Court TV offers the chance to listen to a reenactment of proceedings in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial. (5/27/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?