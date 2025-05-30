Threats of murder, plot to kill Kid Cudi and violence: Week 3 in Diddy’s sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK (Court TV) — Witnesses who took the stand during the third week of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs‘ federal sex trafficking trial detailed terrifying attacks, violent outbursts and a plot to kill rapper Kid Cudi.

Several of the music mogul’s former employees took the stand during the week, which was shortened by the Memorial Day Holiday. Combs is standing trial on federal charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, and the prosecution’s case has centered around employees who say they witnessed violence routinely directed at Combs’ girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, as well as experiencing it themselves.

Combs’ trial is in federal court, which means no electronics — including cameras — are allowed, limiting us to sketches and notes from inside the courtroom.

Plot To Kill Kid Cudi

Former global brand director for Bad Boy Entertainment, Capricorn Clark, testified that she was part of an alleged plot to kill rapper Kid Cudi. The rapper, whose legal name is Scott Mescudi, told the jury last week that his car was destroyed by a Molotov cocktail in what he believed was an attack orchestrated by Combs.

Clark described an incident where Combs allegedly kidnapped her at gunpoint, telling her, “We’re going to kill Cudi.” Clark described driving to Mescudi’s home and staying in the car while Combs and a security aide broke into the house.

Threatened On First Day of Job

Capricorn Clark detailed her years of work for Diddy, which she said began with threats on her first day of the job, in 2004, when she was brought to Central Park after 9 p.m. and told that she would be killed if her past work with artists like Suge Knight became an issue.

Ex-Stylist Confirms Cassie Ventura’s Testimony

Ex-stylist Deonte Nash testified that he worked for Bad Boy and became close friends with Cassie while styling both her and Combs. Nash described an extremely controlling environment, where Combs would dictate every outfit that Cassie wore and even forced Nash to redo her hair at a 2014 party because he wanted it styled differently. He said that Combs liked to degrade Cassie by calling her “Ho,” “Slut,” and “Bitch.”

‘Frozen With Fear’

A former assistant, testifying under the pseudonym “Mia,” took the stand to detail the violence and sexual assaults she alleges she endured at Combs’ hands. “Mia” said that on her first day at work, she was forced to work 24 hours straight and, at times, was so overworked that she wasn’t allowed to sleep for days. She said that when she stayed in Combs’ home, she was not allowed to lock her door and was sexually assaulted by Combs on more than one occasion. “Mia” said she awoke “frozen with fear” to find Combs raping her on one occasion.

Other Celebrity Names

Other celebrity names have continued to be dropped in the courtroom, with Deonte Nash telling the jury that he “hooked up” Cassie with actor Michael B. Jordan after she and Combs had broken up. “Mia” also described an incident at a party hosted by Prince where she and Cassie tried to run away from Diddy but were caught and Cassie was allegedly beaten.