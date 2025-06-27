Defense: Prosecutors Used RICO to Criminalize Diddy's Kinky Sex Life

In the defense's final message to the jury, attorney Marc Agnifilo accused prosecutors of using the racketeering count to criminalize Diddy's sex life and drug use. Agnifilo insisted that a lifestyle of swingers and threesome isn't a crime. (6/27/25) MORE

