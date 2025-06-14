Rap icons inside, Kanye outside and Chanel: Week 5 in Diddy’s sex trafficking trial

Posted at 8:00 AM, June 14, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

NEW YORK (Court TV) — While a single witness dominated much of the week’s testimony, there was no shortage of drama or surprises as music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking trial closed out its fifth week.

Sean "Diddy" Combs looks on as accuser "Jane" is questioned

Sean “Diddy” Combs looks on as accuser “Jane” is questioned during Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial in Manhattan federal court. (Jane Rosenberg)

Combs is standing trial on multiple charges, including sex trafficking, in federal court. He has pleaded not guilty to accusations he used his power and prestige to force victims, including his former girlfriends, into highly choreographed sexual performances referred to as “freak offs” or “hotel nights.”

Because the trial is in federal court, there are no cameras or any electronics allowed which limits us to sketches and reporters’ notes from inside the courtroom.

‘Felt Like I was Reading My Own Story of Sexual Trauma’

Combs’ former girlfriend, testifying under the pseudonym “Jane,” testified that she dated him until his arrest. She had, in fact, been planning a trip to visit him in September 2024 before he was arrested. Reading the reports about the evidence and Cassie Ventura’s accusations, Jane said, it “felt like I was reading my own story of sexual trauma.”

 

Ye, Formerly Kanye West, Arrives At Courthouse

Controversial rapper and fashion designer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, arrived at the courthouse on Friday, dressed in all white. Inside, he was escorted to an elevator bank that goes to the lower floors (not the courtroom) by courthouse marshals. While Ye confirmed he arrived with the intention of supporting his friend, he was not admitted into the courtroom. Instead, Ye was taken to a different courtroom, where he watched testimony on a closed-circuit monitor alongside Combs’ son, Christian. When other people began entering the room, he abruptly got up and left, refusing to answer questions as he got into a waiting car.

 

Las Vegas Night With ‘Rap Icon’

During her testimony, Jane detailed a trip to Las Vegas in January 2023 to celebrate the girlfriend of a “rap icon.” The rappers name was not revealed in court, following more than an hour of closed-door discussions about whether the name could be said openly. Jane said that the party in Las Vegas included a hotel party where an entertainer, Antoine, had sex with a woman while others, including the famous rapper, watched.

 

‘How Much Does My Body Cost?’

Jane had a tense exchange with Combs’ attorney Teny Geragos over an incident involving a Chanel handbag. Jane said she “misdirected” her anger at Combs toward a woman for whom he had purchased a bag. Geragos reminded Jane that she got a Bottega bag, then asked her how much each of the bags cost. Jane responded, “How much does my body cost?”

