US v. Sean Combs: Exhibits from Diddy’s sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK — Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing at least 15 years in prison if convicted of all charges at his federal sex trafficking trial.

Prosecutors allege Combs used his “power and prestige” as a music star to induce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers in events dubbed “freak offs.” They say he coerced and abused women with help from a network of associates and employees while silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

MORE | US v. Sean Combs: Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial Daily Updates

Combs’ defense told jurors that prosecutors are trying to turn sex between consenting adults into a sex trafficking case. In her opening statement, defense attorney Teny Geragos conceded that Combs’ violent outbursts, often fueled by alcohol, jealousy and drugs, might have warranted domestic violence charges, but not sex trafficking and racketeering counts.

Cameras are not allowed in the federal trial. However, Court TV has access to trial exhibits shown to the jury.

The following images contain graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing.