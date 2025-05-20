US v. Sean Combs: Exhibits from Diddy’s sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK — Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing at least 15 years in prison if convicted of all charges at his federal sex trafficking trial.

Prosecutors allege Combs used his “power and prestige” as a music star to induce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers in events dubbed “freak offs.” They say he coerced and abused women with help from a network of associates and employees while silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

MORE | US v. Sean Combs: Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial Daily Updates

Combs’ defense told jurors that prosecutors are trying to turn sex between consenting adults into a sex trafficking case. In her opening statement, defense attorney Teny Geragos conceded that Combs’ violent outbursts, often fueled by alcohol, jealousy and drugs, might have warranted domestic violence charges, but not sex trafficking and racketeering counts.

Cameras are not allowed in the federal trial. However, Court TV has access to trial exhibits shown to the jury.

The following images contain graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing.

broken glass in a hotel room
5/12/25: In this government exhibit from the federal sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, broken glass is seen at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on March 5, 2016. (U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York via Court TV)
  • broken glass in a hotel room
  • broken glass in a hotel room
  • marks on a hotel wall
  • broken glass in a hotel room
  • exterior shot of the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City
  • Cassie Ventura and Kerry Morgan
  • selfie of cassie ventura showing injuries
  • cassie ventura showing injuries
  • cassie ventura showing injuries
  • Cassie Ventura is seen with a bruise on her back
  • cassie ventura seen with a bruise on her hairline
  • assie Ventura is seen wearing her gown for the premiere of her film
  • Cassie Ventura and Combs attend the 2017 Met Gala
  • bottles of lubricant inside a beside drawer
  • Evidence collected from a room at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan where Sean
  • Evidence collected from a room at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan where Sean
  • vidence collected from a room at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan where Sean
  • bag of cash in diddy's hotel room
  • Park Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan where Sean
  • drugs seized from a hotel room where diddy was arrested
  • hotel room where diddy was arrested
  • hotel room where diddy was arrested
  • hotel bathroom where diddy was arrested
  • hotel bathroom where diddy was arrested
  • bottles of baby oil in a sink
  • hotel room closet where diddy was arrested
  • hotel where diddy was arrested
  • bottles of baby oil in a bag
  • diddy's los angeles home

