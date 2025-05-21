Psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes Talks About 'Trauma Bond' in Diddy Trial

Psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes takes the stand in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial and discusses 'trauma bond,' which can make a victim unwilling to leave a relationship. Dr. Hughes was not specifically about Cassie Ventura. (5/21/25) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Domestic Violence, Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

courtroom sketch of a man in court holding a small piece of paper

Ex-Diddy Aide Recalls Bizarre, Humiliating Errands, 'Freak-Off' Prep

Dr. Dawn Hughes

Psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes Talks About 'Trauma Bond' in Diddy Trial

gannon gerard testimony

Special Agent Shows Jury Red Heels Found At Diddy's Miami Mansion

dawn richard testimony

Dawn Richard Describes Witnessing Diddy Punch Cassie Ventura

photo of dawn richard, her attorney

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Dawn Richard's Attorney Weighs In

close up of a male defendant in court

Harvey Weinstein Lashes Out at Accusers in First Interview Since Arrest

damaged hotel room

Diddy Jury Sees Photos of Damage Done to Hotel Rooms Caused By 'Freak-Offs'

a federal raid

Feds' Raid on Diddy’s Miami Mansion Involved Armored Trucks, Tactical Gear

courtroom sketch featuring evidence

Assistant: Diddy Took Ecstasy Pills in the Shape of Barack Obama's Face

Sharay Hayes aka 'The Punisher'

'The Punisher' Takes Stand, Details First Encounter With Diddy and Cassie

Cassie Ventura Injury

Cassie Ventura's Mother: Diddy Demanded Money After Cheating Accusations

Photo of Cassie's injury

Diddy's Ex-Assistant: Baby Oil, Astroglide Involved In Prep For 'Freak Offs'

