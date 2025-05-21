Psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes Talks About 'Trauma Bond' in Diddy Trial

- Watch Live
Psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes takes the stand in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial and discusses 'trauma bond,' which can make a victim unwilling to leave a relationship. Dr. Hughes was not specifically about Cassie Ventura. (5/21/25) MORE
