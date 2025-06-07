Abuse, a fed-up judge, and oil damage: Week 4 in Diddy’s sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK (Court TV) — Witnesses in Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ sex trafficking trial this week included, among others, a former assistant and hotel workers who weaved tales of enabling the music mogul so he could conceal the dark persona he tried so desperately to hide.

Major highlights in the federal case this week include an incident which almost got Diddy kicked out of court, and testimony from a witness who said Diddy called himself the Devil and once dangled her off a balcony.

Because cameras and other electronics aren’t permitted in federal court, we are limited to bringing you photos of trial exhibits, sketch artists’ renderings, and updates from our producers and reporters who are there.

Balconies, Bruises, and a Tattooed Turning Point: Bongolan Testifies Against Diddy

Bryana Bongolan broke down as she detailed a Sept. 2016 incident in which Diddy allegedly dangled her body over a 17th floor balcony and slammed her into some patio furniture. Bongolan, a friend of Cassie Ventura, said she was left bruised, ended up in a neck brace, and began having night terrors that she suffers from to this day. Photos of Bongolan’s injuries were displayed as evidence.

On cross, she was grilled about inconsistencies in her statements, particularly since Ventura’s account of the night in question contained major differences. For one thing, Bongolan stated the balcony dangle happened at Ventura’s apartment, but Ventura said it was at a hotel. Bongolan also admitted that she did drugs with Ventura but said she has since gotten sober.

Diddy’s defense also questioned Bongolan at length about her $10M lawsuit against Diddy, which started out as a demand letter in Jan. 2024. Facing tough questions, Bongolan admitted that she and Ventura discussed their lawsuits with one another before filing them. Bongolan also confirmed that her first attorney embellished her story and said she has since retained new counsel.

‘The Highs Were High, the Lows Were Low’: Mia Testifies on Her Complicated Relationship with Diddy

A former assistant who used the pseudonym “Mia” in court testified to the push and pull of working for Diddy. Looking down while up on the stand, she told the jury that the lavish trips, luxurious gifts, celebrity-filled bashes and other A-list events were always edged with deep fear.

When Diddy defense attorney Brian Steel questioned “Mia” about Instagram posts declaring her devotion to Diddy, she said social media was merely her “highlight reel,” and relayed a twisted behind-the-scenes dynamic fraught with terror, manipulation and punishment.

When Steel introduced texts in which “Mia” sent her boss heart emojis and messages of love, she said she’d been “brainwashed” into thinking of him as a caring protector. She also explained that she felt safe when Diddy was happy. She described the environment as one in which “the highs were really high, and the lows were really low.” Steel also suggested that the sexual assault she accused Diddy of never happened, and asked her why she never reported it. “Mia” maintained that she never lied in the courtroom and that discussing the sexual assault she endured is “the worst thing I’ve ever had to talk about in my life.”

Hotel Exec Explains Unusual Charges on Diddy’s Hotel Bill

Sylvia Oken, an employee of the Beverly Hills Hotel, took the stand to clarify some of the charges that appeared on Diddy’s hotel bills. Her testimony offered a peek into Diddy’s private life and gave unique insight into the hotel’s system of documenting the damage Diddy did to rooms as well as his atypical requests.

Charges noted on one bill included $300 for drape cleaning and $500 in oil damage. Diddy often booked rooms under aliases, which is not so unusual for a celebrity, and once asked a doorman to buy him five candles.

Ex-Hotel Guard: Diddy Paid $100K to Make That Surveillance Footage Disappear

Eddy Garcia, a former security officer at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, recalled the extreme lengths Diddy went in 2016 to erase the existence of security camera footage of Ventura being beaten in a hotel hallway. According to Garcia, he arranged for Diddy to physically get his hands on a USB drive believed to be the sole copy of the surveillance video in which Diddy could be seen chasing, kicking, dragging and beating Ventura.

Garcia said Diddy paid him $100K in cash and that he went so far as to call him “my angel.” Garcia, who signed a nondisclosure agreement and a statement confirming the video had not been shared, also told the jury that the cash was split between him, his boss, and a fellow security officer.

Judge Lays Down the Law

The judge issued a stern warning when he noticed Diddy trying to engage with the jury, threatening to kick him out of court if it happens again. Outside the jury’s presence, Judge Arun Subramanian admonished Diddy for “nodding vigorously” at the jury during Bongolan’s testimony.

Referring to the behavior as “absolutely unacceptable,” Judge Subramanian said that if it were to happen again, he’d consider more extreme measures, including having the defendant removed from the courtroom.

