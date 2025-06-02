Diddy accuser to testify: Balcony terror, dog-skinning rumors

LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — A former fashion designer who filed a bombshell lawsuit accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual battery and physical abuse is expected to take the stand as soon as Tuesday in the federal sex trafficking trial against the hip-hop mogul.

Bryana “Bana” Bongolan alleged that in 2016, Combs groped her, dangled her over a 17th-story balcony, and then slammed her onto patio furniture at Cassie Ventura’s Los Angeles apartment. Ventura—Combs’ former girlfriend—testified last week, recounting the same violent incident described in Bongolan’s lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, the 2016 assault happened after Combs stormed into Ventura’s apartment in a rage, groped Bongolan, and hoisted her over the balcony railing while shouting, “Do you know what the f— you did?” Ventura screamed for him to stop, and Combs eventually pulled Bongolan back, only to slam her onto patio furniture.

Bongolan’s complaint accuses Combs of sexual battery, false imprisonment, and inflicting emotional distress, among other claims. She says the balcony incident was the culmination of a pattern of threats and abuse, including being force-fed ecstasy and cornered during a photoshoot, where Combs allegedly told her: “I’m the motherf—ing devil. I could kill you.“

The lawsuit also details stories Bongolan heard during her time working with Combs and Ventura—stories that fueled her fear of him. Among them: An account that Combs once threatened to blow up musician Kid Cudi’s car (which did later explode), and a disturbing rumor that he had “skinned a rival’s dog.”

Though Bongolan acknowledges she doesn’t know whether all the stories are true, her lawsuit says they contributed to the terror she felt leading up to the night she was allegedly dangled from a balcony.

Combs has denied all allegations of abuse and criminal conduct. Bongolan’s testimony is expected to reinforce the prosecution’s case that Combs used intimidation, drugs, and violence to control women in his orbit.