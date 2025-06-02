VPI Special Report GFX

Diddy accuser to testify: Balcony terror, dog-skinning rumors

Posted at 5:06 PM, June 2, 2025
Beth Hemphill Beth Hemphill

LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — A former fashion designer who filed a bombshell lawsuit accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual battery and physical abuse is expected to take the stand as soon as Tuesday in the federal sex trafficking trial against the hip-hop mogul.

Bryana “Bana” Bongolan alleged that in 2016, Combs groped her, dangled her over a 17th-story balcony, and then slammed her onto patio furniture at Cassie Ventura’s Los Angeles apartment. Ventura—Combs’ former girlfriend—testified last week, recounting the same violent incident described in Bongolan’s lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, the 2016 assault happened after Combs stormed into Ventura’s apartment in a rage, groped Bongolan, and hoisted her over the balcony railing while shouting, “Do you know what the f— you did?” Ventura screamed for him to stop, and Combs eventually pulled Bongolan back, only to slam her onto patio furniture.

Rapper Kid Cudi leaves Federal Court

Rapper Kid Cudi leaves Federal Court after testifying at the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, in New York, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Bongolan’s complaint accuses Combs of sexual battery, false imprisonment, and inflicting emotional distress, among other claims. She says the balcony incident was the culmination of a pattern of threats and abuse, including being force-fed ecstasy and cornered during a photoshoot, where Combs allegedly told her: I’m the motherf—ing devil. I could kill you.

The lawsuit also details stories Bongolan heard during her time working with Combs and Ventura—stories that fueled her fear of him. Among them: An account that Combs once threatened to blow up musician Kid Cudi’s car (which did later explode), and a disturbing rumor that he had “skinned a rival’s dog.”

MORE: Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Says Combs Brought Her to Kill Kid Cudi

Though Bongolan acknowledges she doesn’t know whether all the stories are true, her lawsuit says they contributed to the terror she felt leading up to the night she was allegedly dangled from a balcony.

Combs has denied all allegations of abuse and criminal conduct. Bongolan’s testimony is expected to reinforce the prosecution’s case that Combs used intimidation, drugs, and violence to control women in his orbit.

More In:

Related Stories

play button

Diddy’s Ex-Aide: I Can’t Hold a Job, ‘Normal Situations’ Trigger Me

"Mia" said she has PTSD, and things like hearing people say "Where are you?" trigger her fear of getting in trouble. More

Diddy's former assistant was pounded by BOTH the defense and prosecution about why she sent her boss affectionate texts if he was such a bad guy.
play button

Prosecution Also Grills ‘Mia’ About Loving, Nostalgic Texts She Sent Diddy

Diddy's former assistant, Mia, was pounded by BOTH defense and prosecution about why she sent her boss affectionate texts if he was so bad. More

mia testifies in diddy trial
play button

Diddy’s Defense Questions Mia On Warm Text Message Exchanges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' defense questioned former assistant Mia about warm text messages she exchanged with Combs. More

TOP STORIES

court tv logo
Sean