Diddy Prosecutor: 'It's His Kingdom. Everyone Was There to Serve Him'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Prosecutor Christy Slavik, who said Diddy staffers knew their one job was to say "yes," ended her closing argument by saying: "Sean Combs got away with criminal activity for two decades because of his money and his power. That stops today." (6/26/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?