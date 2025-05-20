Cassie Ventura's Mother: Diddy Demanded Money After Cheating Accusations

Cassie Ventura's mother, Regina Ventura takes the stand and says Sean 'Diddy' Combs demanded money from them after Diddy claimed Cassie was cheating on him with Kid Cudi. Regina also noticed signs on abuse and began to document evidence. (5/20/25) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Domestic Violence, Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

Cassie Ventura Injury

Cassie Ventura's Mother: Diddy Demanded Money After Cheating Accusations

Photo of Cassie's injury

Diddy's Ex-Assistant: Baby Oil, Astroglide Involved In Prep For 'Freak Offs'

graphic with sean combs and text

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Cassie's Friend Paid $30K After Alleged Assault

Graphic with diddy and text

Kerry Morgan: Diddy 'Boomeranged A Wooden Hanger At My Head'

split screen of diddy video and Kelly Krapf

Cassie's Childhood Friend Describes Diddy's Alleged Abuse

Dawn Richard red carpet

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Dawn Richard Describes Cassie's Abuse

man in a pink and yellow sweater on the Grammy red carpet. He has purple and blue hair

Chris Brown Ordered to Remain in Custody in England

older man in a red suit

Smokey Robinson Under Criminal Investigation for Sexual Assault Claims

graphic with text from ai transcript

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Cassie Describes Painful UTIs, Abuse and 'Freak Offs'

Photo of Cassie

Cassie Leaves Court After Days-Long Testimony Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

splitscreen: 2 courtroom sketches

Cassie: I'd Give Back Every Penny If I Never Had to Partake in 'Freak Offs'

gfx images of Cassie and Diddy with text of their conversation on display

Cassie Texted Diddy After Hotel Assault: 'I Have a Black Eye and a Fat Lip'

MORE VIDEOS