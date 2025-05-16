Key moments from week 1 in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking trial

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial is underway in Manhattan, and the first week of testimony has focused on the music mogul’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

MORE | US v. Sean Combs: Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial Daily Updates

Cassie, 38, began her testimony on Tuesday and spent four days detailing the alleged abuse she endured while dating Combs for just over 10 years. She testified that Combs was frequently violent with her, and she was barely 22 years old when asked to participate in “freak offs.”

Cassie details “freak offs”

“Freak offs” were the highly orchestrated sex parties that she said stemmed from Combs’ interest in voyeurism, reported The Associated Press. They would entail hiring an escort and “setting up this experience so that I could perform for Sean,” Cassie testified Tuesday.

Judge rules “freak off” video will only be shown to the jury

On Wednesday, Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that “freak off” footage would only be shown to the jury. The ruling came one day after a media attorney argued the press should be allowed to view the images and stills. Privacy screens were added to prevent anyone besides the jury from seeing the videos.

Jurors react to still images from Diddy’s “freak off” parties

Jurors were first shown still images from the “freak offs” on Wednesday. Court TV legal correspondent Kelly Krapf said jurors were visibly shaken by the evidence. One female juror was observed taking a deep breath and resting her hand on her chest. A male juror was seen quickly looking away from the evidence screen.

Cassie testifies about recovering from “freak offs”

Cassie testified that she suffered from dehydration and fatigue after “freak offs,” which lasted 36 to 48 hours. In order to recover, she would take IV fluids, get massages and have a chef cook meals. Cassie also testified that she frequently developed urinary tract infections and developed an opioid addiction as a coping mechanism, saying, “Opioids make me feel numb, which is why I relied on them so heavily.”

Defense displays text messages between Cassie and Diddy

Diddy’s defense displayed text messages Cassie sent Diddy throughout the years that they claimed showed she appeared eager to participate in “freak offs.”

Cassie says Diddy was jealous of her relationship with Kid Cudi

Cassie testified she kept a burner phone to hide her brief relationship with Kid Cudi in 2011. However, Diddy found out and allegedly lunged at her with a corkscrew and kicked her in the back.

Jurors hear opening statements

In the government’s opening, AUSA Emily Johnson said the evidence will show Combs used his power and the resources of his business empire – including forced labor of employees – to coerce girlfriends and sexual partners into performing demeaning sex acts against their will as he watched and recorded the encounters to use as blackmail.

Defense attorney Teny Geragos said Combs takes “full responsibility” for his bad temper and instances of domestic violence, but argued his misdeeds do not amount to a sex trafficking criminal enterprise. Geragos said the evidence would show the women were strong, capable adults who consented to the sex acts because they loved Combs or benefited somehow from the arrangement.