Cassie Ventura Texted Diddy: 'I Love Our "Freak-Offs" When We Both Want It'

Diddy's defense displayed texts Ventura sent Diddy, including this 2016 message: "Baby, I just wanna do another freak off but I don't wanna get messed up." That text was sent shortly before Diddy was recorded beating her in a hotel hall. (5/15/25) MORE