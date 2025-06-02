VPI Special Report GFX

Diddy's Ex-Aide: I Can't Hold a Job, 'Normal Situations' Trigger Me

"Mia" said she has PTSD, and things like hearing people say "Where are you?" trigger her fear of getting in trouble. Using AI, Court TV offers the chance to listen to a reenactment of proceedings in Diddy's sex trafficking trial. (6/2/25) MORE

AI Reenactment, Celebrities on Trial, Sex Crimes

Diddy's Defense Questions Mia On Warm Text Message Exchanges

Mia Details Cleaning Diddy’s Hotel Messes: Blood, Glass, Candle Wax, Oil

Ex-aide says Diddy threw spaghetti at her when she delayed his IHOP so she could change her tampon as blood ran down her leg.

'Mia': Diddy Threw Pasta Bowl at My Head When I Didn't Get Him IHOP at 3am

graphic with transcript of court testimony

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: 'Mia' Describes Fleeing From Diddy At Prince Party

graphic with text of court testimony

'Mia' Testifies At Diddy's Trial: 'Puff's Authority Was Above The Police'

Deonte Nash said he introduced Cassie Ventura to Michael B. Jordan while she and Combs were on a break.

Ex-Stylist: I Hooked Up Cassie, Michael B. Jordan After Diddy Humiliated Her

Ex-aide Capricorn Clark claims Diddy once showed up at her home with a gun, livid, and insisted they go kill Kid Cudi.

Capricorn Clark: Diddy Kidnapped Me, Demanded We Go Kill Kid Cudi

Deonte Nash, who was a stylist for Bad Boy Entertainment, testified that Diddy verbally and physically threatened him .

Deonte Nash: Diddy ‘Threw Me on the Car and Started Choking Me Out’

Deonte Nash testified about the derogatory names Diddy called Cassie

Ex-Stylist: Diddy Called Cassie 'Ho' and 'Slut' but Preferred 'Bitch'

deonte nash diddy testimony

'Look What Y'all Made Me Do': Stylist Witnessed Diddy Abuse Cassie

Arson investigator Lance Jimenez explains why he doesn't think the attack on Kid Cudi's Porsche was a random act.

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Arson Expert Says Kid Cudi's Car Was Targeted

