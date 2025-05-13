Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Cassie Ventura Details 'Freak-Offs'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Cassie Ventura said she was barely 22 when Sean 'Diddy' Combs asked her to participate in "freak-offs," which she detailed as highly orchestrated sex parties that stemmed from Combs' interest in voyeurism. (5/13/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?