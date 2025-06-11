Diddy's Ex, Jane, On Chanel Incident: 'How Much Does My Body Cost?'

Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense is continuing its cross-examination of accuser "Jane." On Tuesday, defense attorney Teny Geragos asked Jane about an incident in which she was upset Diddy gave another woman a Chanel bag. MORE

A judge has dismissed actor/director Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit against Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Judge Dismisses Justin Baldoni's Suit Against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

