Escort Daniel Phillip Says He Witnessed Diddy Abuse Cassie Ventura

Former escort Daniel Phillip, who participated in "freak offs," testified that he witnessed Diddy abuse Cassie Ventura. Using AI, Court TV offers the chance to listen to a reenactment of testimony in Diddy's sex trafficking trial. (5/15/25) MORE

AI Reenactment, Celebrities on Trial, Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

graphic of cassie and diddy

'It Felt Right': Cassie Talks About 'Freak Off' In Message To Diddy

photo of Cassie Ventura

Cassie Ventura Describes Loving Start To Relationship With Sean 'Diddy' Combs

israel florez ai testimony

Hotel Security Guard Says Diddy Tried to Bribe Him After Attacking Cassie

daniel phillip ai testimony

Escort Daniel Phillip Says He Witnessed Diddy Abuse Cassie Ventura

splitscreen: grumpy-looking old man/beautiful young woman

Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Retrial: Ex-Model Takes the Stand Again

sketch of a full courtroom

Cassie Ventura: Diddy Beat Me So Badly, It Made a Security Guard Cry

Cassie Ventura/Diddy graphic

Jurors React To Still Images From Diddy's "Freak Off" Parties

cassie tesifies in diddy's trial

Cassie Testifies About Recovering From 'Freak Offs' in Diddy's Trial

cassie testifies in diddy trial

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Cassie Details Injuries From Hotel Attack

Video shows Diddy attacking Cassie

Judge: 'Freak Off' Video Will Only Be Shown To Jury

graphic with text

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Opening Statements

smiling couple in formal wear on Grammys red carpet

Cassie Ventura: I Needed Drugs to Endure Diddy's Disturbing 'Freak Offs'

MORE VIDEOS