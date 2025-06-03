VPI Special Report GFX

Ex-Hotel Guard Recalls Diddy Buying Security Footage

Former hotel guard Eddie Garcia said he told Diddy's assistant, KK: "Off the record, it's bad," in reference to security video of Diddy beating Cassie Ventura. Garcia, who gave up the tape, testified under immunity so he won't be prosecuted. (6/3/25) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Sex Crimes

Former hotel guard Eddie Garcia said he told Diddy's assistant,

When asked why she only posted the good times with Diddy on Instagram,

'Mia' Reveals Why Her Instagram Only Showed Diddy’s Best Moments

Brian Steel asked

Defense: Why Did You Still Communicate With Diddy if You 'Wanted to Die'?

Diddy's Ex-Aide: I Can't Hold a Job, 'Normal Situations' Trigger Me

Diddy's former assistant was pounded by BOTH the defense and prosecution about why she sent her boss affectionate texts if he was such a bad guy.

Prosecution Also Grills 'Mia' About Loving, Nostalgic Texts She Sent Diddy

mia testifies in diddy trial

Diddy's Defense Questions Mia On Warm Text Message Exchanges

suge knight

Suge Knight, 50 Cent & President Trump On Diddy's Sex Trafficking Trial

Mia Details Cleaning Diddy’s Hotel Messes: Blood, Glass, Candle Wax, Oil

Ex-aide says Diddy threw spaghetti at her when she delayed his IHOP so she could change her tampon as blood ran down her leg.

'Mia': Diddy Threw Pasta Bowl at My Head When I Didn't Get Him IHOP at 3am

sketch shows diddy in court

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: 'Mia' Lists Suspensions, Discipline

graphic with transcript of court testimony

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: 'Mia' Describes Fleeing From Diddy At Prince Party

graphic with text of court testimony

'Mia' Testifies At Diddy's Trial: 'Puff's Authority Was Above The Police'

