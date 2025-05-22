Diddy's Ex-Makeup Artist: I Treated Cassie's Busted Eye, Lip, Head Lumps

Mylah Morales recalled an incident in which she heard Diddy yell in a back room: Cassie emerged with knots on her head, a swollen lip, and a busted eye. She called a doctor but said she didn't call police because Cassie told her not to. (5/22/25) MORE

Kid Cudi Testifies About Molotov Cocktail And Car Fire in Diddy's Trial

Diddy's Former Assistant Describes Violent Attack on Private Plane

Kid Cudi Arrives at Diddy's Sex Trafficking Trial, Expected to Testify

Chris Brown Released on $6.7M Bail in UK Assault Case

Accuser: I Reenacted 'When Harry Met Sally' Scene to Trick Weinstein

Dawn Richard: Diddy Would Beat Cassie Ventura if She Defended Herself

Ex-Diddy Aide Recalls Bizarre, Humiliating Errands, 'Freak-Off' Prep

Psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes Talks About 'Trauma Bond' in Diddy Trial

Special Agent Shows Jury Red Heels Found At Diddy's Miami Mansion

Dawn Richard Describes Witnessing Diddy Punch Cassie Ventura

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Dawn Richard's Attorney Weighs In

