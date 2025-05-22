Diddy's Ex-Makeup Artist: I Treated Cassie's Busted Eye, Lip, Head Lumps

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Mylah Morales recalled an incident in which she heard Diddy yell in a back room: Cassie emerged with knots on her head, a swollen lip, and a busted eye. She called a doctor but said she didn't call police because Cassie told her not to. (5/22/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?