Bryana Bongolan: Diddy Groped Me and Dangled Me Over a Balcony

Bryana Bongolan, a friend of Cassie Ventura who goes by "Bana," was grilled by the defense over what they say is inconsistent testimony. Bana says Diddy dangled her over an apartment balcony but Cassie recalled it as being a hotel. (6/4/25) MORE

Insider Details From Mia's Testimony in Diddy's Sex Trafficking Trial

Beverly Hills Hotel worker detailed deep cleaning charges on Diddy's bill including $500 in oil damage and $300 to clean drapes.

Hotel Worker: Diddy’s Rooms Needed Deep Cleaning When He Checked Out

Former hotel guard Eddie Garcia said he told Diddy's assistant,

Ex-Hotel Guard Recalls Diddy Buying Security Footage

When asked why she only posted the good times with Diddy on Instagram,

'Mia' Reveals Why Her Instagram Only Showed Diddy’s Best Moments

Brian Steel asked

Defense: Why Did You Still Communicate With Diddy if You 'Wanted to Die'?

Diddy's Ex-Aide: I Can't Hold a Job, 'Normal Situations' Trigger Me

Diddy's former assistant was pounded by BOTH the defense and prosecution about why she sent her boss affectionate texts if he was such a bad guy.

Prosecution Also Grills 'Mia' About Loving, Nostalgic Texts She Sent Diddy

Diddy's Defense Questions Mia On Warm Text Message Exchanges

Suge Knight, 50 Cent & President Trump On Diddy's Sex Trafficking Trial

Mia Details Cleaning Diddy’s Hotel Messes: Blood, Glass, Candle Wax, Oil

Ex-aide says Diddy threw spaghetti at her when she delayed his IHOP so she could change her tampon as blood ran down her leg.

'Mia': Diddy Threw Pasta Bowl at My Head When I Didn't Get Him IHOP at 3am

