Cassie Ventura: Diddy Beat Me So Badly, It Made a Security Guard Cry

Ventura sobbed as she detailed physical and sexual abuse at the hands of Diddy, saying she once begged him to stop raping her, recalled hiding under a tractor for hours to avoid him, and said she saw Diddy drag his assistant out of bed. (5/14/25) MORE

Assault, Celebrities on Trial, Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

sketch of a full courtroom

Cassie Ventura: Diddy Beat Me So Badly, It Made a Security Guard Cry

Cassie Ventura/Diddy graphic

Jurors React To Still Images From Diddy's "Freak Off" Parties

cassie tesifies in diddy's trial

Cassie Testifies About Recovering From 'Freak Offs' in Diddy's Trial

cassie testifies in diddy trial

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Cassie Details Injuries From Hotel Attack

Video shows Diddy attacking Cassie

Judge: 'Freak Off' Video Will Only Be Shown To Jury

graphic with text

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Listen To Opening Statements

smiling couple in formal wear on Grammys red carpet

Cassie Ventura: I Needed Drugs to Endure Diddy's Disturbing 'Freak Offs'

Couple dressed fancy at a fancy event

Cassie Ventura: Diddy Instructed Two People To Urinate on Me at Once

Cassie & Diddy

Diddy's Ex, Cassie Ventura Says She Was 'Young' & 'Insanely Jealous'

CASSIE VENTURA AND DIDDY

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Cassie Ventura Details 'Freak-Offs'

Sketch of Diddy in court

Judge To Allow Jury To See Texts Between Cassie And Sean 'Diddy' Combs

courtroom sketch of 3 men

Diddy Day 1: 'Love, Jealousy, Infidelity, Violence, and a LOT of Baby Oil'

MORE VIDEOS