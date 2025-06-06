Judge Scolds Diddy for Nodding at Jurors: 'It Is Absolutely Unacceptable'

Diddy was admonished by the judge for vigorously nodding his head at jury when Bryana Bongolan was asked on cross if she lied about being dangled off a balcony. The judge also noted that he saw Diddy nod when George Kaplan was on the stand. (6/5/25) MORE