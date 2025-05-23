‘The Punisher,’ high heels and a car bomb: Week 2 of Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Trial

NEW YORK (Court TV) — The second week of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ federal trial brought with it explosive new evidence — including a potential car bomb that destroyed rapper Kid Cudi’s Porsche.

Combs is standing trial on multiple charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, in federal court in New York. Prosecutors say the music mogul used his power and prestige to force multiple victims, including his former girlfriend and recording artist Cassie Ventura, into highly choreographed sexual performances known as “freak offs.”

Because the trial is being held in federal court, cameras and recording devices are not allowed. However, the courtroom sketches and reporters offer vivid details from testimony.

Hotel Damage, High Heels and Baby Oil

Jurors have been shown many photographs detailing damage to hotel rooms allegedly left behind after “freak offs” were held. Combs’ personal assistants detailed their instructions to buy supplies for the sex parties and then to prep the rooms. Federal agents testified to items found during a raid of Combs’ Florida mansion, which included two AR-15 rifles, brand new high heels in boxes and tubs of baby oil and Astroglide.

‘The Punisher’

Sharay Hayes, an exotic dancer known as “The Punisher,” testified to the jury and described how Combs and Cassie brought him into the world of “freak offs.”

Cassie’s Mother Extorted

Cassie’s mother, Regina Ventura, took the stand and testified that Combs extorted her shortly after he and her daughter ended their relationship. Regina said she took out a home equity loan to pay Combs $20,000 when he threatened to release explicit videos of Cassie, who had started dating rapper Kid Cudi.

Violent Assaults

Multiple witnesses described Combs’ abuse, which they said was largely directed at Cassie. Dawn Richard described Cassie being beaten with a pan and Cassie’s childhood friend said she was paid $30,000 after Combs “boomeranged” a wooden hanger at her head. One of Combs’ former assistants detailed one incident on board a private plane where he saw the music mogul standing over Cassie with a broken glass in his hand.

Kid Cudi’s Porsche Bombed

Scott Mescudi, known professionally as Kid Cudi, took the stand to testify that his Porsche was destroyed when a Molotov cocktail was thrown into it, tearing the roof off the vehicle. While Mescudi was dating Cassie, he said that Combs had broken into his home, and a few weeks later, his convertible had been destroyed in the driveway of his house. Cassie previously testified that Combs had threatened to blow up Mescudi’s car.