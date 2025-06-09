Diddy Trial Witness: 'Felt Like I was Reading Own Story of Sexual Trauma'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
A witness named 'Jane' continues her third day of testimony in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' federal trial. 'Jane' recounts her reaction to Cassie Ventura's lawsuit against Combs, saying she 'felt like I was reading my own story of sexual trauma.' (6/9/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?