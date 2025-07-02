Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Judge Denies Bail for Sean Combs

- Watch Live
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been denied bond by the presiding judge. Combs was acquitted on federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges. A jury found him guilty of one count of transportation to engage in prostitution. (7/2/25) MORE
