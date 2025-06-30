Diddy Reportedly Confident, In Good Spirits As Deliberations Continue

- Watch Live
If jurors want to stay late, they can; federal employees at the have been asked to work overtime if that's the case. Court TV teams on the ground in Manhattan have spotted Diddy in court, in good spirits and interacting with his family. (6/30/25) MORE
