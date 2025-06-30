Diddy Reportedly Confident, In Good Spirits As Deliberations Continue

If jurors want to stay late, they can; federal employees at the have been asked to work overtime if that's the case. Court TV teams on the ground in Manhattan have spotted Diddy in court, in good spirits and interacting with his family. (6/30/25) MORE

Diddy Jury 'Concerned' One Juror Can't Follow Judge's Instructions

Diddy's Longtime Friend Speaks to Court TV: 'Show Me the Crimes'

Room Erupts in Cheers As Diddy Defense Wraps Closings

Defense: Prosecutors Used RICO to Criminalize Diddy's Kinky Sex Life

Diddy's Attorney Mocks Government's Case in Closing Arguments

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Listen to the Prosecution's Closing Argument

Diddy Trial Witness 'The Punisher' Joins Court TV

Diddy Prosecutor: 'It's His Kingdom. Everyone Was There to Serve Him'

Prosecutor: Cassie Stayed Because Saying 'No' to Diddy Was Not An Option

Diddy Trafficking Trial: Both Sides Expected to Take 4 Hours For Closings

split screen of R. Kelly and his attorney

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: How Is His Case Similar To R. Kelly's?

