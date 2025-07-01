Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Jury Reaches Verdict on 4 of 5 Counts

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
After more than 13 hours of deliberations, the jury reaches a verdict on 4 of the 5 counts in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' federal trial. Combs is facing at least 15 years in prison if convicted of all charges at his federal sex trafficking trial. (7/1/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?