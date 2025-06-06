Prosecutors: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trafficked At Least Three Women

An ex-girlfriend of Sean 'Diddy' Combs named 'Jane' describes what she endured in graphic detail. The prosecution offers more evidence which seems to support the sex trafficking element in Combs' federal trial. (6/6/25) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Sex Crimes

Diddy's Sketch

Prosecutors: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trafficked At Least Three Women

Diddy was admonished by the judge for vigorously nodding his head at jury when Bryana Bongolan was asked on cross if she lied about being dangled off a balcony.

Judge Scolds Diddy for Nodding at Jurors: 'It Is Absolutely Unacceptable'

victoria goodwin in court

Victoria Goodwin Sentenced to 36-90 Months in Prison

aaron goodwin in court

Aaron Goodwin Says He'll 'Never Feel Safe' At Wife's Sentencing

Eddy Garcia said Diddy was eager to get a USB with what he believed was the only copy of video of Diddy beating Cassie Ventura.

Former Hotel Security Supervisor: Diddy Called Me His 'Angel'

Witness: Diddy Got in My Face, Said 'I'm the Devil, I Could Kill You'

Bryana Bongolan, a friend of Cassie Ventura who goes by

Bryana Bongolan: Diddy Groped Me and Dangled Me Over a Balcony

grace wong interview

Insider Details From Mia's Testimony in Diddy's Sex Trafficking Trial

Beverly Hills Hotel worker detailed deep cleaning charges on Diddy's bill including $500 in oil damage and $300 to clean drapes.

Hotel Worker: Diddy’s Rooms Needed Deep Cleaning When He Checked Out

Former hotel guard Eddie Garcia said he told Diddy's assistant,

Ex-Hotel Guard Recalls Diddy Buying Security Footage

When asked why she only posted the good times with Diddy on Instagram,

'Mia' Reveals Why Her Instagram Only Showed Diddy’s Best Moments

Brian Steel asked

Defense: Why Did You Still Communicate With Diddy if You 'Wanted to Die'?

