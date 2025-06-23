Jury Hears Diddy and 'Jane' Discuss Booking Debauchery and Buying Clothes

- Watch Live
A Homeland Security special agent used charts and spreadsheets to testify about "Jane's" encounters with other men using hotel bills, credit card statements, texts and audio messages. Jurors also heard Diddy and "Jane" discuss debauchery. (6/23/25) MORE
