Jury Hears Diddy and 'Jane' Discuss Booking Debauchery and Buying Clothes

A Homeland Security special agent used charts and spreadsheets to testify about "Jane's" encounters with other men using hotel bills, credit card statements, texts and audio messages. Jurors also heard Diddy and "Jane" discuss debauchery. (6/23/25) MORE

Jury Hears Diddy and 'Jane' Discuss Booking Debauchery and Buying Clothes

Closings Set For Thursday in Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

Text Messages Show Diddy Directing 'Hotel Night' Details With 'Jane'

Cassie Texted Diddy: 'You Treat Me and Make Me Feel Like I Don't Matter'

Judge: Justin Baldoni Can See Texts Between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift

Brendan Paul Says Mission Was to Make Sure Diddy Was Always Happy

R. Kelly Claims Prison Staff Is Plotting To Kill Him

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Alleged Victims Feared 'Freak Off' Video Leaks

Actor Sues Tyler Perry For Over $260M, Claims Sex Assault and Harassment

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial Postponed Due to Ill Juror

R. Kelly Allegedly Rushed to Hospital, Claims Prison Staff Made Him OD

Ex-Aide Recalls Packing Everything Diddy Might Need For 12-24 Hours

