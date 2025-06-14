Ex-Assistant: I Went to Sex Shops and Set Up Hotel Rooms For Diddy

Jonathan Perez recalled setting up "king nights" at hotels where Diddy had private time with females. Perez said he also went to sex shops to pick up outfits and high heels. He also said "Jane" was a willing participant in "king nights." (6/13/25) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

Jonathan Perez recalled setting up

Ex-Assistant: I Went to Sex Shops and Set Up Hotel Rooms For Diddy

'Jane': I Faked Orgasm With Male Escorts to Entertain Diddy

‘Jane’: Diddy Put Me in a Chokehold, Lifted Me by My Neck

Sean

'Jane' On Wanting 'Princess Treatment' From Diddy, No Sex With Other Men

'Jane' Questioned About Rough Sex, Dirty Talk With Escort Diddy Hired

Sean 'Diddy' combs and Emanuella Grinberg

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Jane Describes Las Vegas Night With Rap Icon

Harvey Weinstein

Judge Declares Mistrial on Harvey Weinstein's Remaining Rape Charge

'Jane': Me, Diddy and Paul Had NBA Nicknames, Called Ourselves 'Trifecta'

Diddy courtroom sketch

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Defense: Jane Played 'Hotel Night Card'

Harvey Weinstein in court

Jury Delivers Split Verdict In Harvey Weinstein Sex Crimes Retrial

jane testifies about chanel bag

Diddy's Ex, Jane, On Chanel Incident: 'How Much Does My Body Cost?'

Graphic with text of testimony

'Jane' Testifies Against Diddy: 'I Was Hooked From The Beginning'

MORE VIDEOS