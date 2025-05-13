Cassie Ventura: I Needed Drugs to Endure Diddy's Disturbing 'Freak Offs'

Cassie Ventura said she had to be high in order to participate in Sean "Diddy" Combs' "Freak Offs" so she could disassociate. Ventura said her ex's "Freak Offs" lasted for hours, sometimes days, and Diddy often choreographed them himself. (5/13/25) MORE