Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorneys to appeal conviction, sentencing

Posted at 12:30 PM, October 21, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

NEW YORK (Court TV) — Attorneys representing disgraced music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have filed a notice of appeal for both his conviction and sentencing on federal prostitution charges.

FILE – Rapper-producer Sean “Diddy” Combs answers questions at a news conference on Dec. 28, 1999, in New York. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett, File)

Combs was convicted in July on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, but acquitted of more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He was sentenced on Oct. 3 to 50 months in prison; at his request, Judge Arun Subramanian recommended that Combs be placed in a prison “as close as possible” to the New York metropolitan area and that he be considered for admission to a substance abuse program. Combs was additionally fined $500,000, the maximum allowed.

While the formal appeal has not yet been filed with the court, the notice of appeal indicates that Combs intends to appeal both his conviction and his sentence. His attorneys had asked a judge to sentence him to no more than 14 months; prosecutors had asked for a sentence of more than 11 years.

On Tuesday, White House officials pushed back at a report from TMZ that President Donald Trump was considering commuting Combs’ sentence or offering a pardon, NBC News reported. A spokesperson for TMZ told NBC News, “We stand by our story.”

