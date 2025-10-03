Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ defense releases exhibit video for sentencing

NEW YORK (Court TV) — Sean “Diddy” Combs’ team has released a nearly 12-minute video they intend to play in court at his sentencing hearing Friday.

Combs is facing the possibility of years in prison after being convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Each count carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Combs’ defense is requesting that the music mogul be sentenced to no more than 14 months, while the government is recommending a sentence of 11 years and three months. The U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services has recommended a term of five to seven years.