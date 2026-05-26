Charges dropped against sister in Rebecca Park’s murder case

CADILLAC, Mich. (Court TV) — The sister of a pregnant woman who was allegedly murdered and had her unborn child cut out of her womb is no longer facing criminal charges.

Prosecutors stipulated to dismissing charges against Kimberly Park, 21. She had previously pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, lying to police and false report of a felony in the death of her sister, Rebecca Park, 22.

Rebecca Park was 38 weeks pregnant when she disappeared in November 2025; her body was found three weeks later with sharp force trauma to her neck and her abdomen was sliced open. Her unborn child’s body was nowhere to be found.

Rebecca Park’s biological mother, Cortney Bartholomew, and her husband, Brad Bartholomew, are charged with murder and torture in Rebecca Park’s death. Rebecca Park’s fiance, Richard Falor, was arrested on unrelated drug charges the night that her body was found.

Kimberly Park told police multiple stories, first saying that Cortney Bartholomew and Brad Bartholomew hit Rebecca Park in the head, causing her to have a seizure from which she didn’t wake up. But investigators determined that Kimberly Park was in a romantic relationship with Falor at the time of her sister’s death; Kimberly Park then told officers that Falor had told her to lie about what happened after he allegedly admitted to killing the victim. In interviews with officers, Kimberly Park said that Falor reported trying to cut the baby out of Rebecca Park and asked her to mislead investigators when she talked to them.

In a statement to Court TV explaining the decision to dismiss the charges, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said that because the charges were dismissed without prejudice, they can be refiled at a later date. “The prosecutions of Cortney and Brad Bartholomew will continue before the Court, and a decision on whether or when to re-charge Kimberly Park will be made in accordance with the pursuit of justice.”

The cases against Cortney Bartholomew and Brad Bartholomew were placed on hold earlier this month after the court ordered an investigation into the defendants’ competency, WPBN reported.