Affidavits detail Rebecca Park was alive as baby was cut from her

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (Court TV) — Court documents reveal that a woman and her husband, charged in the death of her pregnant biological daughter, pointed the blame at each other during interviews with police.

Cortney Bartholomew and her husband, Bradly Bartholomew, are facing multiple charges in the death of 22-year-old Rebecca Park, who was 38 weeks pregnant when she disappeared in November. Park’s body was found three weeks later, but her baby was nowhere to be found, authorities previously said.

Affidavits obtained by Court TV detail that Park may have been killed in an alleged revenge plot with multiple motives involving her fiancé, Richard Falor. In a series of interviews with police, Cortney admits that she had a sexual relationship with Falor during a period of time when he and Park were broken up. Cortney said at the time of the affair, she was in the middle of divorcing Bradly, but became pregnant. Cortney told investigators she wasn’t sure who the baby’s father was, but the pregnancy ended in a miscarriage after Falor allegedly raped her when she rejected him for Bradly. Cortney also alleged that Bradly killed Park because he was angry with Falor for getting him in trouble regarding his Sex Offender Registry status.

“She again claimed that this was a revenge plot because she had a sexual relationship with Rich and because Rich got Bradly put in jail. She claimed that Bradly wanted to hurt Rich.”

At one point, Cortney even claimed Bradly said he was the biological father of Park’s child.

“‘Brad said it was his’ in reference to Rebecca’s baby. Now when it is questioned that they don’t like each other, Cortney said, ‘Yes they do.'”

An autopsy revealed multiple stab wounds on Park’s body, including wounds on her back and neck. Investigators noted in the affidavits that “Park’s abdomen had incised wounds” and the placenta was still attached to her body. The medical examiner reported her stomach contained “copious amounts of blue-green chalky residue.”

In interviews with police, Bradly put Park’s murder solely on Cortney, while Cortney blamed Bradly. Bradly claimed that Cortney attacked Park, then “cut the baby out of Rebecca” while she was still alive and covered her body with leaves. Bradly alleged that Cortney killed Park because she “wanted the baby for herself,” which Cortney denied when confronted by investigators.

Cortney claimed Bradly stabbed Park, but ultimately “admitted that she cut the baby out of Rebecca in an attempt to save him so she could take him to Rich.” Both defendants detailed that Park was alive and conscious when the baby was cut from her body. Both defendants claimed that Cortney tried to resuscitate the baby. Bradly claimed they disposed of the baby “in a GFL tote at a house north of their residence where there had been some logging done recently.”

“Cortney said she never stabbed Rebecca, she was only responsible for trying to save her grandson. When asked if she thought she should have tried to save her daughter, Cortney said she couldn’t.”

Park’s fiancé, Richard Falor, was arrested the night her body was found on unrelated drug charges. Her sister, Kimberly Park, was arrested soon after on charges of tampering with evidence, lying to a peace officer and making a false report of a felony. According to an affidavit in Kimberly’s case, she claimed she was also involved in a romantic relationship with Falor.

According to VINE records, Cortney and Bradly Bartholomew are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13 for a probable cause hearing.