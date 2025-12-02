Search for baby underway after Rebecca Park found dead, multiple arrests

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (Court TV) — Multiple people close to a missing pregnant woman have been arrested after her body was found in a national forest in Michigan.

22-year-old Rebecca Park was last seen on Nov. 3. She was 38 weeks pregnant when she disappeared, according to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities later confirmed her remains were found on Nov. 25 in Manistee National Forest, and the baby was not located with her body, reported WPBN.

Park’s fiancé, Richard Falor, was arrested the night her body was found on unrelated drug charges. Her sister, Kimberly Park, was arrested soon after on charges of tampering with evidence, lying to a peace officer and making a false report of a felony, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Court TV.

The document further alleges that Rebecca’s biological mother and stepfather, Cortney and Bradly Bartholomew, are suspects in the case. In detailing the charge of lying to a peace officer against Kimberly, authorities state, “Cortney Bartholomew had Bradley (sic) Bartholomew strike Rebecca Park in the head causing a seizure and then took her body away.” The charge details that authorities are investigating Rebecca’s death as a murder.

Falor’s father told MLive that authorities searched his home, which he shared with his son, the day after Rebecca’s body was found. Falor’s father said the search warrant showed authorities were looking for DNA, trace evidence and electronics. MLive also reported the search warrant indicated they were searching for tools or vehicles that may have been used to dispose of human remains.

Cortney and Bradly Bartholomew are expected to be arraigned on Tuesday on undisclosed charges. Falor is in jail on a $1 million cash bond, while Kimberly is being held on a $750,000 cash bond, reported WPBN.