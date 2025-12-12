MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 9

On day 9 in the trial of Brian Walshe, the defendant decided to not take the stand in his defense as Judge Diane Freniere emphasized Walshe's right to testify or not and the pros and cons of his decision. (12/12/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Brian Walshe Commonwealth's closing

Prosecution: 'Ana Walshe Is Dead Because Brian Murdered Her'

Larry Tipton stands in court

Defense: Brian and Ana Walshe Were 'Planning For The Future'

On day 9  in the trial of Brian Walshe

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 9

Dustin Duren speaks before being sentenced

Dustin Duren Speaks, Sentenced for Girlfriend's Murder

Brian Walshe Day 8 wrap

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 8

brian walshe courtroom

Brian Walshe Declines to Testify, Defense Will Not Present Case

crystal hicks

Paul Hicks' Sister Testifies About Night Regina Disappeared

Alissa Kirby, Ana Walshe's best friend

Ana Walshe's Best Friend: Brian Texted Me Asking if I'd Seen His Wife

Paul Hicks - State's Opening Statement

Drowned Wife Murder Trial: State's Opening Statement

Gem Mutlu, Ana Walshe's former boss takes stand

Ana Walshe's Former Boss Gets Emotional Describing Last Night Seen Alive

Day 7 in the trial of Brian Walshe

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 7

Day 6 in the trial of Brian Walshe

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 6

MORE VIDEOS