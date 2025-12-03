Brian Walshe's Disturbing Internet Search History Takes Center Stage

Brian Walshe's chilling and disturbing internet searches took center stage on day two of his murder trial. Internet searches included 'How to dismember a body?' The battle over possible evidence in Luigi Mangione's case is addressed. (12/3/25)  MORE

Killer Spouses, Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem, Shows ,

brian walshe day 2

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 2

Brian Walshe web searces

Walshe Web Searches: 'Ways to Dispose Body,' YouTube 'Cleaning Up Dead Body'

Cut on Brian Walshe's thumb.

Detective Details Taking Brian Walshe Into Custody, Seeing Cut on Thumb

Ana Walshe 'Sudden Unexplained Death'

Brian Walshe's Defense Say Ana Died of 'Sudden Unexplained Death'

alex murdaugh appeal

Alex Murdaugh Gets Date For Appeal Hearing in Murder Case

brian walshe day 1

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 1

Det. Harrison Schmidt details interviewing Brian Walshe

Police Interview Brian Walshe at Home After Wife's Disappearance

Brian Walshe's defense openings

Defense: Ana Said Brian Walshe Was Her 'Best Friend,' Discussed 'Future'

Brian Walshe Prosecution Openings

Prosecution: Brian Walshe Searched 'How to Saw... Dismember a Body'

jury has been seated in Brian Walshe's murder trial

Brian Walshe's Murder Trial Set to Start Monday

No death penalty in Jared Bridegan murder

Prosecutors Withdraw Death Penalty in Microsoft Exec’s Murder-for-Hire

Darry Walker's closings

Thanksgiving Eve Murder Trial: Closing Arguments

