Prosecution: Brian Walshe Searched 'How to Saw... Dismember a Body'

The prosecution presents their opening statement in Brian Walshe's murder trial going over web searches allegedly made by Walshe, including 'how to saw a body, how to dismember a body.' (12/1/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Det. Harrison Schmidt details interviewing Brian Walshe

Police Interview Brian Walshe at Home After Wife's Disappearance

Brian Walshe's defense openings

Defense: Ana Said Brian Walshe Was Her 'Best Friend,' Discussed 'Future'

Brian Walshe Prosecution Openings

Prosecution: Brian Walshe Searched 'How to Saw... Dismember a Body'

jury has been seated in Brian Walshe's murder trial

Brian Walshe's Murder Trial Set to Start Monday

No death penalty in Jared Bridegan murder

Prosecutors Withdraw Death Penalty in Microsoft Exec’s Murder-for-Hire

Darry Walker's closings

Thanksgiving Eve Murder Trial: Closing Arguments

Darryl Walker verdict

Thanksgiving Eve Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Lyric Walker testifies

Thanksgiving Eve Murder Trial: Tearful Daughter Recalls Seeing Mother's Body

Blood on washing machine

Thanksgiving Eve Murder Trial: Jury Sees Police Interview, Crime Scene Photos

DJ Walker - Son of victim and defendant

Son Testifies In Darryl Walker’s Thanksgiving Eve Murder Trial

darryl walker in court

Thanksgiving Eve Murder Trial: Opening Statements

darryl walker

Man On Trial in Wife's Thanksgiving Eve Murder

MORE VIDEOS