Judge Frustrated as Bridegan Murder Case Unravels

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A judge expressed frustration over mounting issues in the trial plan for Jared Bridegan’s murder case after a key witness changed course. Bridegan, a Microsoft executive, was shot and killed in Feb. 2022, in Florida. (3/31/26) MORE
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