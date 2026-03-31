Judge Frustrated as Bridegan Murder Case Unravels

A judge expressed frustration over mounting issues in the trial plan for Jared Bridegan’s murder case after a key witness changed course. Bridegan, a Microsoft executive, was shot and killed in Feb. 2022, in Florida. (3/31/26) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Custody Disputes, Murder & Mayhem, Murder Plots, Murder-for-Hire ,

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