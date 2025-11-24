IWAK S3 Finale Banner

Prosecutors Withdraw Death Penalty in Microsoft Exec’s Murder-for-Hire

Prosecutors have filed notice that they no longer plan to seek the death penalty for Shanna Gardner and her husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana, who are accused of having Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan, gunned down. (11/24/25) MORE

Prosecutors Withdraw Death Penalty in Microsoft Exec’s Murder-for-Hire

Has Justice Been Served in Dan Markel's Murder After Adelson Conviction?

Markel Family Responds To Adelsons' 'Delusional' Statements

Donna Adelson Denied Acquittal, New Trial, and Leave to Interview Jurors

Donna Adelson Seeks New Trial, Alleges Juror Misconduct, Biased Judge

Donna Adelson Juror #6 Reveals What Went on in the Deliberation Room

Judge Ashley: Does Wendi Adelson Know More Than She's Letting On?

Georgia Cappleman Reflects on Win, Reluctantly Answers the 'W' Question

Dan Markel's Father Asks Donna Adelson: 'Was It Worth It?'

Ruth Markel: 'Danny's Absence Leaves a Hole At the Center of Our Lives'

Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Prosecutor: Donna Adelson 'Tried to Erase Dan Markel...Find Her Guilty'

