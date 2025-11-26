Police Officer Held Without Bond After Allegedly Pointing Gun at Colleague

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Kelsey Fitzsimmons was charged after allegedly pointing a weapon at one of her colleagues while they were serving a restraining order, is fighting a judge's decision to revoke her bail and place her back behind bars. (11/26/25)
Do you want to continue watching?