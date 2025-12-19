Mother Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Own Daughter 40 Years Ago

- Watch Live
A Kentucky woman who was reported missing in 1983 has been reunited with her family as her mother faces charges. Debra Newton was arrested for allegedly stealing her own daughter, Michelle Newton, in the middle of a custody case. (12/19/25) MORE
